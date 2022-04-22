Moore racks up 17 Ks as Lady Tigers win

By JIM WALKER

When you look at the boxscore and see the name K. Moore, you think the K stands for Keegan.

Well, it does but it could easily stand for the symbol that represents a strikeout.

“Strike out” Moore was at it again on Friday as the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers downed the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 5-1 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Coming off a one-hitter in which she struck out a school record 20 batters, Moore fanned 17 batters as she threw a 6-hitter. She did not walk a batter.

Moore threw 94 pitches of which 79 were strikes.

Kaleigh Murphy threw well in a losing effort. In 6 innings of work, Murphy gave up 8 hits, 5 earned runs, struck out 8 and walked 4.

Ironton (10-2, 7-1) took a 3-0 lead in the first inning keyed by Bella Sorbilli’s 2-run double.

Sorbilli was 2-3 with the double and 2 RBI. Emily Weber went 1-4, Graycie Brammer, Katelyn Moore and Keegan Moore 1-3, Aubrey Ferguson 1-2 and an RBI and Braylin Wallace 1-2 with a double.

Jaden McComas was 2-3 with a double to pace Coal Grove. Jordyn Dale was 1-3 with a double, Abbie Deeds 1-3 with an RBI, and Ellie Delawder and Murphy were 1-3.

Coal Grove 000 000 1 = 1 6 1

Ironton 302 000 x = 5 8 0

Kaleigh Murphy and Katie Deeds. Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. W-Moore (IP-7.0, R-1, ER-1, K-17, BB-0). L-Murphy (IP-6.0, H-8, R-5, ER-5, K-8, BB-4, WP-1). Hitting-CG: Kaleigh Murphy 1-3, Jordyn Dale 1-3 2B, Jaden McComas 2-3 2B, Abbie Deeds 1-3 RBI, Ellie Delawder 1-3; Ironton: Emily Weber 1-4, Graycie Brammer 1-3, Keegan Moore 1-3, Bella Sorbilli 2-3 2B 2-RBI, Aubrey Ferguson 1-2 RBI, Katelyn Moore 1-3 RBI, Braylin Wallace 1-2 2B.