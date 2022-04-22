Redwomen slip past Lady Dragons, 3-2

By JIM WALKER

PEDRO — The Rock Hill Redwomen know how to get clutch hits.

Limited to 7 hits, the Redwomen made them count as they beat the Fairland Lady Dragons 3-2 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Rock Hill went up 1-0 in the first inning when Charlee Long doubled and scored on a 2-out single by Abby Morrison.

Fairland got both its runs in the third to lead 2-1.

Makenna Black was hit by a pitch, Kaylee Salyer singled and an out later Katie Pruitt and Ally Shepherd had RBI singles.

The Redwomen tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a single by Nevaeh Hackworth, a double by Abby Morrison and a single by Tabbi Miller.

The winning run scored in the fourth inning.

With one out, Aleigha Matney drew a walk and moved up on a throwing error. She then scored an out later on a hit by Hackworth.

Morrison was 2-3 with a double and RBI, Hackworth 2-3 with an RBI, Long 1-3 with a double, Miller 1-3 with an RBI and Emmi Stevens 1-3.

Isabella Melvin went the distance allowing just 3 hits for the win. She struck out 4, walked 2 and hit a batter.

Salyer was also impressive in the loss as she struck out 9, walked 3 and allowed 2 earned runs.

Pruitt was 1-2 with 2 RBI, Shepherd 1-3 and Salyer 1-4 to account for Fairland’s hitting.

Fairland 002 000 0 = 2 3 2

Rock Hill 101 100 x = 3 7 1

Kaylee Salyer and Mckenna Black. Isabella Melvin and Shaylin Matney. W-Melvin (IP-7.0, R-2, ER-2, K-4, BB-2, HBP-1). L-Salyer (IP-6.0, R-3, ER-2, K-9, BB-3). Hitting-FHS: Kaylee Salyer 1-4, Katie Pruitt 1-2 2-RBI, Ally Shepherd 1-3; RH: Charlee Long 1-3 2B, Nevaeh Hackworth 2-3 RBI, Abby Morrison 2-3 2B RBI, Tabbi Miller 1-3 RBI, Emmi Stevens 1-3.