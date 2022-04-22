Rowe’s 4 hits sparks Flyers win over Bobcats

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

It took some time to get started, but once they did, they didn’t want to stop.

Email newsletter signup

The St. Joseph Flyers were scoreless over three innings to start the game. After that, they couldn’t stop as they downed the Green Bobcats 14-2 in a Southern Ohio Conference game.

“I didn’t think we would ever start hitting,” said Flyers’ coach Greg Bryant. “Elijah Rowe had a great game. He was on the ball the whole game. And Wesley Neal came up big for us. He’s been coming around lately.”

Rowe went 4-for-5 with a double and 3 runs batted in while Neal was 2-3 with 2 doubles and 3 RBI.

The Flyers (10-2, 6-2) racked up 14 hits. Kai Coleman was 2-5 with a double and RBI, Brady “Q” Medinger was 2-4 with an RBI, Michael Mahlmeister 1-5 with 2 RBI, Drew Brown 1-4 with an RBI, Darryn Harvey 1-4 with an RBI and Landon Rowe 1-3.

Green collected 10 hits off 4 St. Joseph pitchers. Blake Smith was 2-4 with an RBI, Nathaniel Brannigan 1-3 with a double, Landon Kimbler 2-3, Trevor Sparks 2-2, Landon Lewis 1-2, Brody Stapleton 1-4 with an RBI and Quincy Merrill 1-4.

Green got on the scoreboard first with a run in the third when Nathaniel Brannigan walked, stole second and score on a hit by Brody Stapleton.

But the Flyers answered with 7 runs in the top of the fourth.

Elijah Rowe singled, stole second and scored when Blake Stuntebeck reached on an error. Stuntebeck went to second on the error, stole third and scored when Mahlmeister was safe on an error.

Courtesy runner Matthew Heighton stole second and scored on a hit by Brown who took second on the throw home. Brown stole third and scored on a wild pitch..

Landon Rowe walked, stole second and scored on a double by Coleman. After Coleman stole third, Medinger singled for a run and then he stole second and scored on a hit by Elijah Rowe.

Green got a run back in the bottom of the inning when Sparks singled, moved up on an error, stole third and scored on a hit by Smith.

St. Joseph got a run in the fifth when Mahlmeister reached on an error, stole second and scored on a double by Neal.

The lead went to 11-2 in the top of the sixth.

With one out, Medinger walked, stole second and came home on Elijah Rowe’s base hit.

Stuntebeck walked and after a double steal Mahlmeister had an RBI single. Brown walked and Harvey singled to drive home Stuntebeck.

The Flyers capped the scoring with 3 runs in the seventh.

Coleman singled, moved up on a wild pitch and went to third on a hit by Medinger. Elijah Rowe hit into a fielder’s choice as Coleman scored.

The runners moved up on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Neal.

St. Joseph 000 713 3 = 14 14 1

Green 001 100 0 = 2 10 3

Drew Brown, Michael Mahlmeister (4), Kai Coleman (5), Brady Medinger (6) and Michael Mahlmeister, . Nathaniel Brannigan, Landon Kimbler (5) and Quincy Merrill. W-Brown IP-3.0, H-6, R-1, ER-1, K-4, BB-1). Mahlmeister (IP-1.0, H-2, R-1, ER-1, -2, BB-0). Coleman (IP-1.1, H-1, R-0, K-4, BB-1, HBP-1). Medioker (IP-1.2, H-1, R-0, K-0, BB-0). L-Brannigan (IP-4.0, H-7, R-7, ER-0, K-4, BB-1, WP-1). Kimbler (IP-3.0, H-7, R-7, ER_6, K-2, BB-3, WP-2). Hitting-St.J: Kai Coleman 2-5 2B RBI, Brady Medinger 2-4 RBI, Elijah Rowe 4-5 2B 3-RBI, Michael Mahlmeister 1-5 2-RBI, Wesley Neal 2-3 2-2B 3-RBI, Drew Brown 1-4 RBI, Darryn Harvey 1-4 RBI, Landon Rowe 1-3; Green: Blake Smith 2-4 RBI, Quincy Merrill 1-4, Nathaniel Brannigan 1-3 2B, Brody Stapleton 1-4 RBI, Landon Kimbler 2-3, Landon Lewis 1-2, Trevor Sparks 2-2.