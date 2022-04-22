Turn signal violation leads to felony drug charges

Published 12:00 am Friday, April 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said they seized 625 grams of suspected cocaine worth approximately $56,250 in a traffic stop in Scioto County on Thursday. (Submitted photo)

SCIOTO COUNTY – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and a Georgia man after a stop in Scioto County.

On Thursday, at 1:58 p.m., troopers stopped a 2018 Dodge Sprinter van with Michigan registration for turn signal and marked lanes violations on state Route 823. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle.

Troopers said a probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 625 grams of suspected cocaine, worth approximately $56,250, in a suitcase in the rear cargo area.

Email newsletter signup

The driver, Willie L. Coby, 52, Redford, Mich., and passenger, Leon J. McReynolds, 48, Atlanta, were incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of a schedule I substance and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, each could face up to 22 years in prison.

More News

Ohio seeks nursing home advocates

Drug take back days

Writing event returns on April 30

Marcellus Redd

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you feel the $300 application and inspection fees for food trucks in Ironton is too high?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...