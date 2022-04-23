EDITORIAL: Three who made a difference

In today’s edition of The Ironton Tribune, you will find our annual spring Generations stories.

Featured in these are three women who have contributed greatly to our region.

Harriette Ramsey has served for more than four decades as the librarian at Burlington Elementary School. And, as the founder and first president of Concerned Citizens of Burlington, she has always been known to be active in her community and seeking to make it better.

Jonda Morgan has worked for two decades in the genealogy room at the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, helping to preserve local history. In her work, she has provided assistance to many seeking to learn more about their ancestry and family history.

MJ Wixsom is a familiar name to readers of this paper, as a weekly columnist for our Community page. The founder of Guardian Animal Medical Center, she was also one of the first female graduates of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

We are proud to spotlight all three of these women for this section and thank them for all they have brought to those around them.

And we are planning another Generations section for this fall. If there is someone you would like to see featured, please let us know.