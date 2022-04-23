George Jenkins Jr.

George Eugene Jenkins Jr. 59, of Proctorville, died on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Carl Black officiating. Burial will follow the service at Locus Grove Cemetery, Willow Wood.

Visitation will be held from 6– 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.