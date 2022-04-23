Giving public spaces a makeover (WITH GALLERY)

IHS students add murals to city underpass

A group of art students from Ironton High School spent their spring break helping to brighten the city.

Caitlin Knore, art teacher for the school, said 11 of her students from all grades were working on a mural project on Tuesday and Wednesday at the underpass at North Fifth and Elm streets after being contacted by local nonprofit organization Third and Center.

“They wanted us to help,” Knore said. “There was some nasty graffiti down here and it’s part of where they do the Ironton River Run.”

Knore said the students were working on three large murals, an Ironton Tiger, a sunset and a watering can with flowers, for the location, as well as adding individual pieces.

“The students can put what ever they want for that.

Some of those pieces included cartoon animals, inspirational quotes and characters from pop culture.

Amanda Cleary, co-founder of Third and Center, said the materials for the project were paid for from the group’s Ironton Art Project Fund.

“We raised that last year during the Ironton River Run,” she said.

Cleary said that race will take place again in September and the group has other projects planned, such as redoing the crosswalk art on Center Street, as well as a Summer Solstice concert on June 18 on the riverfront.

“We’re doing these projects with students to give them an outlet and show how much our community values their contributions,” Cleary said. “And it also helps beautify the city and provides an atmosphere for artists throughout Lawrence County.”

Lunch for the students was provided by the Ironton Shake Shoppe.

Cleary said anyone wanting more information on Third and Center, or would like to volunteer or contribute to the group can visit their page at https://www.facebook.com/ThirdandCenter.