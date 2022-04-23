School News 4-23-2022
Published 5:36 am Saturday, April 23, 2022
Black recognized at Ohio Wesleyan’s 2021-2022 Golden Bishop Awards
DELAWARE, Ohio — Ohio Wesleyan University presented its Golden Bishop Awards on April 12 to recognize students for outstanding achievements in leadership and community service during the 2021-2022 academic year.
At the event, Danielle Black, of Proctorville, was honored with a Meek Leadership Award.
The award is a recognition of exceptional leadership while at Ohio Wesleyan and the promise of exceptional leadership in the future.
OWU’s premier student honor, the Meek Award includes a financial gift.