School News 4-23-2022

Black recognized at Ohio Wesleyan’s 2021-2022 Golden Bishop Awards

DELAWARE, Ohio — Ohio Wesleyan University presented its Golden Bishop Awards on April 12 to recognize students for outstanding achievements in leadership and community service during the 2021-2022 academic year.

At the event, Danielle Black, of Proctorville, was honored with a Meek Leadership Award.

The award is a recognition of exceptional leadership while at Ohio Wesleyan and the promise of exceptional leadership in the future.

OWU’s premier student honor, the Meek Award includes a financial gift.

