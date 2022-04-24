ARTS AND CULTURE: Extensive lineup unveiled for return of Nelsonville Music Festival

Neko Case, Angel Olsen among top names

NELSONVILLE — After shutting down for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nelsonville Music Festival is returning in late summer and organizers have revealed an extensive line-up with many acclaimed artists.

This year the event will take place at a new venue, the recently-opened Snow Fork Event Center in Nelsonville.

This year’s event will run from Sept. 2-4 and will feature headliners Japanese Breakfast, Angel Olsen, Yo La Tengo, Lucinda Williams and Neko Case.

The event will feature tree days of music, with more than 30 bands on multiple stages all weekend, with camping, childrens’ activities, artisan vendors, food and beverage vendors and more.

Also in this year’s lineup are Mdou Moctar, Town Mountain, Michael Hurley, Nubya Garcia, La Luz, Madi Diaz, Adia Victoria, Tre Burt, Sunny War, Danielle Ponder, The Lowest Pair, Automatic, S.G. Goodman, The Ophelias, Rich Ruth, Teke::Teke, Myriam Gendron, Dos Santos, Tobacco City, Blue Cactus, Bill MacKay, In The Pines, Logan Halstead, Dana, Little Mazarn, Lung, OYO, Weedghost and Stuart’s Afterschool Music Program bands.

Weekend passes for all three days are on sale now for $129, and the price will increase as the festival weekend gets closer. Weekend passes for teens are currently $65, and children 12 and under are free. Weekend passes for Nelsonville and Buchtel residents are free with proof of residency. Camping passes and VIP weekend passes to the festival are also on sale now.

Snow Fork is located at 5685 Happy Hollow Road in Nelsonville, Ohio, and is three miles from U.S.

Route 33. The new site sits against the Wayne National Forest and features ample camping opportunities.

The Nelsonville Music Festival is a production of Stuart’s Opera House, a historic, non-profit theater located in Nelsonville that presents live music, theater, educational programming and community building. All proceeds raised directly support Stuart’s Opera House and its tuition-free Arts Education programs.

The AV Club and Ohio Magazine have named NMF as the “Best Music Festival in Ohio,” and Time Out Chicago has called it “one of the Midwest’s best festivals.” Past performers have included Wilco, The Flaming Lips, Willie Nelson, Jenny Lewis, Ween, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Loretta Lynn, Gillian Welch, John Prine, The Avett Brothers, They Might Be Giants, Randy Newman, Merle Haggard George Jones, Emmylou Harris, Courtney Barnett, The Decemberists and more.

Tickets and more information can be found at nelsonvillefest.org or by calling 740-753-1924.