Wylie turns in stellar effort in loss to Middies

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHILLICOTHE — One pitch.

Email newsletter signup

Ironton sophomore right-hander Jon Wylie pitched an almost flawless game with the exception of one pitch. And it was costly one pitch.

Locked in a pitcher’s duel with Middletown’ Jacob Cameron and R.J. Anderson, Wylie had a no-hitter until that one fateful pitch in a 2-1 loss Saturday at thePrep Baseball Report Summer Showcase at Veterans Stadium.

“Jon pitched well and we played well, but it was another tough loss,” said Ironton coach Travis Wylie.

Jon Wylie worked 5 innings and allowed just one hit while striking out 10 and walking one. But both the walk and the hit were the difference as John Calhoun hit a 2-run home run after the walk.

Ironton got its run in the first inning when Trevor Kleinman had a one-out single, stole second, took third on Nate Bias’ ground out and scored on a double by Nate Bias.

Wylie made the run stand up until the Division I Middies scored their runs.

Braylon Bailey walked leading off the inning and was sacrificed to second by Tanner Back. Calhoun then hit the first pitch for a 2-run homer over the fence in centerfield.

Middletown threatened in the sixth when Back got a 2-out double and Calhoun and Josiah Nelson walked. But reliever Jacob Sloan got Logan Patrick to fly out.

Ironton had 4 hits with Peyton Aldridge going 2-3.

Ironton visits Gallipolis on Monday and hosts Portsmouth on Wednesday in a pair of pivotal Ohio Valley Conference games.

Ironton 100 000 0 = 1 4 0

Middletown 000 200 x = 2 2 1

Jon Wylie, Jacob Sloan (6) and Nate Bias. Jacob Dameron, R.J. Anderson (4) and xxxx. W-Anderson (IP-4.0, H-1, R-0, K-2, BB-2). Dameron (IP-3.0, H-3, R-1, ER-1, K-2, BB-2, HBP-1,WP-2). L-Wylie (IP-5.0, H-1, R-2, ER-2, K-10, BB-1). Sloan (IP-1.0, H-1, R-0, K-0, BB-2). Hitting-Ironton: Trevor Kleinman 1-3, Brady Moatz 1-2 2B RBI, Peyton Aldridge 2-3; MHS: Tanner Back 1-2 2B, John Calhoun 1-2 HR 2-RBI.