Achievement Day returns for Homemakers (WITH GALLERY)
Published 12:00 am Monday, April 25, 2022
Three Lawrence County clubs met at Ohio University Proctorville campus on Tuesday
ROME TOWNSHIP — It had been three years, but the Lawrence County Homemakers were able to host their annual Achievement Day event again on Tuesday.
The group, comprised of three clubs in the county, the Ensee Homemakers, the Southside Homemakers and the Ohio Valley Homemakers, met at Ohio University’s Proctorville Center.
The guest speaker for the day was Lee Ann Keeney, of Vantage Workforce Solutions, and the 30 attendees of the event enjoyed a meal catered by Joy Coffman.
“We had a great meeting,” said Anita Qusenberry, president of the Ensee Homemakers, stating it was the first time they had been able to have the event since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The event concluded with Lawrence County Homemakers president Carol Wright announcing the winners for the projects on display, which included categories such as quilting, painting, flower arrangements and knitting.
Taking the top honor of Best in Show was Carla Webb, of Ironton, a member of the Ohio Valley Homemakers. Webb won for her recovered Ottoman, which she purchased for $20 secondhand and completely reupholstered.
“This is my first time doing this,” Webb, who has been with the Homemakers for several years, said of her work in that category. Altogether, she said it took her a week to finish the piece.
Results of 2022 Lawrence County Homemakers Achievement Day
• Best of show
Carla Webb
• Painting, drawing, watercolor, oils, pastels
First – Nanda Crowe
Second – Brenda Heffner
• Sewing for family
Nanda Crowe
• Fiber arts: Tatting, rug, weaving
Carol Wright
• Knitting
Mary Paese
• Handstichery; Embroidery, count cross stitch, needlepoint
Nancy Crabtree
• Quilts-hand quilted crib size
Barbara Bayless
• Quilts – machine quilted, bed size
Louise Kelley
• Wall hangings
Carol Wright
• Handcrafted toys
Carol Wright
• Pillows – any type
First – Carol Wright
Second – Barbara Bayless
• Christmas decorations
First – Nanda Crowe
Second – Nancy Crabtree
Third – Louise Kelley
• Scrapbooking
First – Anita Quisenberry
Second – Sally Wells
Third – Sally Wells
• Misc. basket, stencil, tin punch, ceramics
First – Carol Wright
Second – Nancy Crabtree
• Up cycling
First – Carla Webb
Second – Wanda Crowe
Third – Nancy Crabtree
• Heritage skills
Louise Kelley
• Toys
Carol Wright
• Diamond art
First – Louise Kelley
Second – Barbara Kelley
Third – Wanda Crowe
• Cross stitch
First – Louise Kelley
Second – Barbara Bayless
Third – Brenda Heffner
• Crochet
First – Barbara Bayless
Second – Mary Paese