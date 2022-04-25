Achievement Day returns for Homemakers (WITH GALLERY)

Three Lawrence County clubs met at Ohio University Proctorville campus on Tuesday

ROME TOWNSHIP — It had been three years, but the Lawrence County Homemakers were able to host their annual Achievement Day event again on Tuesday.

The group, comprised of three clubs in the county, the Ensee Homemakers, the Southside Homemakers and the Ohio Valley Homemakers, met at Ohio University’s Proctorville Center.

The guest speaker for the day was Lee Ann Keeney, of Vantage Workforce Solutions, and the 30 attendees of the event enjoyed a meal catered by Joy Coffman.

“We had a great meeting,” said Anita Qusenberry, president of the Ensee Homemakers, stating it was the first time they had been able to have the event since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The event concluded with Lawrence County Homemakers president Carol Wright announcing the winners for the projects on display, which included categories such as quilting, painting, flower arrangements and knitting.

Taking the top honor of Best in Show was Carla Webb, of Ironton, a member of the Ohio Valley Homemakers. Webb won for her recovered Ottoman, which she purchased for $20 secondhand and completely reupholstered.

“This is my first time doing this,” Webb, who has been with the Homemakers for several years, said of her work in that category. Altogether, she said it took her a week to finish the piece.

Results of 2022 Lawrence County Homemakers Achievement Day

• Best of show

Carla Webb

• Painting, drawing, watercolor, oils, pastels

First – Nanda Crowe

Second – Brenda Heffner

• Sewing for family

Nanda Crowe

• Fiber arts: Tatting, rug, weaving

Carol Wright

• Knitting

Mary Paese

• Handstichery; Embroidery, count cross stitch, needlepoint

Nancy Crabtree

• Quilts-hand quilted crib size

Barbara Bayless

• Quilts – machine quilted, bed size

Louise Kelley

• Wall hangings

Carol Wright

• Handcrafted toys

Carol Wright

• Pillows – any type

First – Carol Wright

Second – Barbara Bayless

• Christmas decorations

First – Nanda Crowe

Second – Nancy Crabtree

Third – Louise Kelley

• Scrapbooking

First – Anita Quisenberry

Second – Sally Wells

Third – Sally Wells

• Misc. basket, stencil, tin punch, ceramics

First – Carol Wright

Second – Nancy Crabtree

• Up cycling

First – Carla Webb

Second – Wanda Crowe

Third – Nancy Crabtree

• Heritage skills

Louise Kelley

• Toys

Carol Wright

• Diamond art

First – Louise Kelley

Second – Barbara Kelley

Third – Wanda Crowe

• Cross stitch

First – Louise Kelley

Second – Barbara Bayless

Third – Brenda Heffner

• Crochet

First – Barbara Bayless

Second – Mary Paese