Betty Thompson

Betty Laverne Thompson, 70, of Ironton, died on Friday, April 22, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

She was survived by her husband, Robert “Michael” Payne.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Bob Stiltner officiating.

Visitation will be Wednesday, 4 p.m. until the time of the service.

To offer the family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.