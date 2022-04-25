Betty Thompson
Published 11:43 am Monday, April 25, 2022
Betty Thompson
Betty Laverne Thompson, 70, of Ironton, died on Friday, April 22, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.
She was survived by her husband, Robert “Michael” Payne.
Email newsletter signup
Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Bob Stiltner officiating.
Visitation will be Wednesday, 4 p.m. until the time of the service.
To offer the family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.