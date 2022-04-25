Blue Angels sweep DH from Lady Panthers

By Jim Walker

CHESAPEAKE — The Gallipolis Blue Angels doubled their pleasure and doubled their fun, but it was by winning 2 softball games, not chewing Doublemint gum.

The Blue Angels topped the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 21-3 in the first game and 10-0 in the second game in a pair of Ohio Valley Conference games.

Taylor Mathie got the win in the first game and also went 2-3 with a home run and 4 runs batted in.

Mathie singled in a run and hit a 3-run homer in an 11-run second inning.

Grace Truance was 3-3 with an RBI, Maddi Meadows 2-2 with 2 RBI, Emma Hammons 1-2 with a double and 2-RBI and Bella Barnette 1-2 with 3 RBI as Gallipolis had 15 hits.

Chesapeake had just 3 hits with Hannah Webb and Angel Handley going 1-2 and Rachel Bishop 1-3.

The second game was scoreless until the Blue Angels got 4 runs in the third and 6 in the fourth to settle the issue.

Barnette got the win as she pitched a 2-hitter, struck out 6 and did not walk a batter.

Maddi Meadows keyed the offense by going 3-3 with 2 RBI. Abby Hammons was 2-3, Jenna Harrison 1-3 with a double, Grace Truance 1-2 with an RBI and Barnette 1-3 with 2 RBI.

Sidney Fuller was 1-2 with a double and Hundley 1-1 to account for the Chesapeake offense.

First Game

Gallipolis 4(11)5 10 = 21 15 4

Chesapeake 000 03 = 3 3 7

Taylor Mathie and Maddi Meadows. Angel Hundley, Riley Isaacs (3) and Jaelyn Adkins. W-Mathie (IP-5.0, H-3, R-3, ER-1, K-6, BB-0). L-Hundley (IP-2.0, H-9, R-15, ER-6, K-0, BB-4, HBP-2, WP-1). Isaacs (IP-3.0, H-6, R-6, ER-1, K-1, BB-2). Hitting-GAHS: Abby Hammons 2-2 RBI, Hailee Owens 1-1 RBI, Jordan Blaine 1-2 RBI, Taylor Mathie 2-3 HR 4-RBI, Grace Truance 3-3 1-RBI, Bree Cemini 1-2 2-RBI, Maddi Meadows 2-2 2-RBI, Emma Hammons 1-2 2B 2-RBI, Bella Barnette 1-2 3-RBI, Addy Burke 1-1; CHS: Rachel Bishop 1-3, Hannah Webb 1-2, Angel Hundley 1-2.

Second Game

Chesapeake 000 00 = 0 2 3

Gallipolis 004 6x = 10 10 0

Hannah Webb and Jaelyn Adkins, Sam Hefner (2). Bella Barnette and Bree Cemini. W-Barnette (IP-5.0, H-2, R-0, K-6, BB-0). L-Webb (IP-4.0, H-10, R-10, ER-0, K-1 BB-0, HBP-2). Hitting-CHS: Sidney Fuller 1-2 2B, Angel Hundley 1-1; GAHS: Jenna Harrison 1-3 2B, Abby Hammons 2-3, Taylor Mathie 1-2, Grace Truance 1-2 RBI, Bree Cemini 1-3 2-RBI, Maddi Meadows 3-3 2-RBI, Bella Barnette 1-3 2-RBI.