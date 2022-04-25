Delbert Gunter

Delbert Gunter, 62, of Coal Grove, died on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife Diane (White) Gunter.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Phillips Funeral Home, PO Box 122 Ironton, Ohio to help towards funeral expenses.

To offer the Gunter family condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.