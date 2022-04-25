Donna Keaton

Jan. 6, 1939–April 22, 2022

Donna Ruth Keaton, 83, of Greenup, Kentucky, formerly of Coal Grove, died peacefully Friday afternoon, April 22, 2022.

Donna was born on Jan. 6, 1939.

She was one of seven children born to the late Morris and Mable Bryant.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings: Jack Bryant, Clarice Birkel and Norma Bryant.

She is survived by her son, Jeffery Keaton; and daughter Jana Beth (Paul) Royster; sisters, Helen Hankins, Joan Bryant and Connie Lambert; six grandchildren, Colt (Hannah) Royster, Kelsey (Justin) Ingram, Kristin Royster, Taylor (Christian) Furbay, Hannah Keaton and Shane Keaton; and five great-grandsons, Barron, Beck, Ash, Cal, and Owen.

Donna graduated from Dawson-Bryant High School (1957) where she proudly marched as head majorette.

She served her community as a nurse until retirement.

Many lovingly knew her as Nuthermaw and loved her as their own.

Donna was a member of Centenary Methodist Church in Deering and attended Lloyd Nazarene Church.

Graveside service will be in Woodland Cemetery section P at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, with Paster Ken Martin officiating.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home is assisting the family.