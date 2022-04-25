F. Loraine Shore

F. Loraine Shore, 91, of Grovetown, Georgia; formerly of Coal Grove, died on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Doctor’s Hospital, Augusta, Georgia.

Funeral services will be noon Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Steve Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park in Ashland, Kentucky.

Visitation for family and friends will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Shore family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.