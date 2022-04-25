Flyers bang out 20 hits to run away from New Boston

By JIM WALKER

NEW BOSTON — Somewhere above, Del Shannon is smiling.

If the late great singer was watching the St. Joseph Flyers on Monday he would have been proud of how they lived up to his son My Little Run Away as they ran away from the New Boston Tigers 17-4 in a run rule Southern Ohio Conference game.

St. Joseph (14-2, 9-2) racks up 20 hits and took a big lead early and never looked back.

Kai Coleman hit the second pitch of the game for a double, Landon Rowe walked, both moved up on a wild pitch and Coleman scored on another wild pitch.

Blake Stuntebeck walked and Landon Rowe scored on a wild pitch.

Drew Brown walked and Wesley Neal singled home a run. Neal stole second, Brown scored on a wild pitch and Neal came home on a hit by Mark Hodges.

Brady “Q” Medinger walked, the runners moved up on a wild pitch and Hodges scored on a double steal. Coleman singled home Medinger.

Landon singled, Elijah Rowe was safe on an error and Stuntebeck singled in a run.

The Flyers got 4 more runs in the second.

Michael Mahlmeister doubled and scored on a hit by Brown. Neal walked, Hodges singled to load the bases, Medinger grounded out as a run scored and Coleman’s 2-run single capped the rally.

St. Joseph scored 3 more runs in the third to lead 15-0.

Malhmeister and Brown singled to start the inning and Darryn Harvey and Matthew Heighton each followed with RBI singles.

A ground out moved the runners up and Coleman grounded a singled to left as two runs scored.

The Tigers took advantage of some walks and an error to scored 4 times in the bottom of the third.

Eli Conkel and Colton Maynard walked to open the inning and moved up on a wild pitch. Josh Tabor walked and Myles Beasley doubled to clear the bases. Brady Voiers was safe on an error as a run scored.

The Flyers answered with 2 more runs in the fourth to lead 17-4.

Landon Rowe was safe on an error, Elijah Rowe walked and Stuntebeck singled to load the bases. Mahlmeister hit into a force play at third base as a run scored and Harvey’s ground out scored Stuntebeck.

Coleman had a huge day as he went 4-5 with a double and 4 runs batted in. Brown was 3-3 with an RBI, Hodges 2-2, Stuntebeck 2-3 with an RBI, Landon Rowe 2-3, Mahlmeister 2-4 with a double and RBI, Neal 1-1 and an RBI, Harvey 1-2 and 2 RBI, Heighton 1-2, Medinger 1-3 with 2 RBI and Elijah Rowe 1-3.

St. Joseph pitchers Elijah Rowe, Landon Rowe and Hodges combined to hold New Boston to just 2 hits.

St. Joseph 843 20 = 17 20 1

New Boston 004 00 = 4 2 3

Elijah Rowe, Landon Rowe (3), Mark Hodges (4) and Michael Mahlmeister. Brahdan Litteral, Mark Rivers (2), Josh Tabor (4), Dylan Scherer (5) and Josh Tabor, Myles Beasley (4). W-E. Rowe (IP-2.1, H-0, R-2, ER-2, K-6, BB-2, WP-2, HBP-1). L. Rowe (IP-0.2, R-2, ER-1, H-1, K-1, BB-2). Hodges (IP-2.0, H-1, R-0, K-4, BB-1). L-Litteral (IP-1.0, H-8, R-10, ER-9, K-1, BB-4, WP-5). Rivers (IP-1.1, H-9, R-5, ER-5, K-1, BB-1, WP-2). Tabor (IP-0.2, H, R-1, ER-0, K-0, BB-1, WP-1). Scherer (IP-2.0, H-3, R-1, ER-1, K-0, BB-0). Hitting-St.J: Kai Coleman 4-5 2B 4-RBI, Landon Rowe 2-3, Elijah Rowe 1-3, Blake Stuntebeck 2-3 RBI, Michael Mahlmeister 2-4 2B RBI, Drew Brown 3-3 RBI, Wesley Neal 1-1 RBI, Darin Harvey 1-2 2-RBI, Mark Hodges 2-2, Matt Heighton 1-2, Brady Medinger 1-3 2-RBI; NB: Brahdan Litteral 1-2, Myles Beasley 1-3 2B 3-RBI.