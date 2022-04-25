Flyers use offensive explosion to roll by Tartans

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SCIOTOVILLE — This one was all about the offense.

Email newsletter signup

The St. Joseph Flyers banged out 17 hits and rolled to a 16-3 run rule Southern Ohio Conference win over the Sciotoville East Tartans on Saturday.

Leading the hit parade were Kai Coleman who went 4-for-5 and Michael Mahlmeister who was 3-3 with 4 runs batted in.

But there were plenty of other batters who march in the parade.

Elijah Rowe was 3-4 with a double and 2 RBI, Blake Stuntebeck 3-4 and an RBI, Landon Rowe 2-4, Drew Brown 1-2 with an RBI, Wesley Neal 1-5 with a double and RBI and Brady “Q” Medinger had an RBI while also picking up the pitching win.

The Flyers broke from the starting gate with a 7-run first inning.

Coleman and Landon Rowe singled to put runners on the corners. Landon Rowe moved up on an error and both scored when Elijah Rowe singled.

Elijah Rowe went to third on an error and scored on a hit by Stuntebeck.

Mahlmeister was hit by a pitch and Brown followed with an RBI single. Matthew Heighton was hit by a pitch and Mahlmeister scored on a wild pitch. Medinger grounded out to drive in Brown and Coleman got his second hit of the inning to score Heighton.

The lead went to 9-0 in the second when Elijah Rowe was safe on an error, Stuntebeck singled and both moved up on an outfield error. Mahlmeister followed with a 2-run single.

St. Joseph got 2 more runs in the top of the third when Landon Rowe walked, Elijah Rowe singled, Stuntebeck walked and Landon Rowe scored on a wild pitch. Mahlmeister hit a sacrifice fly for the second run.

East got a run in the bottom of the third and 2 in the fourth to make it 11-1, but the Flyers created the run rule win as they scored 5 in the sixth.

With 2 outs, Coleman singled, moved up on a wild pitch, Landon Rowe singled him to third and Coleman scored on a wild pitch.

Elijah Rowe was safe on an error, Stuntebeck and Mahlmeister followed with hit, Mark Hodges was safe on an error and Wesley Neal doubled for a run.

St. Joseph will host Portsmouth Notre Dame on Wednesday.

St. Joseph 722 005 = 16 17 2

Sciotoville 001 200 = 3 7 8

Michael Mahlemeister, Brady Medinger (2), Elijah Rowe (4), Kai Coleman (6) and Drew Brown, Mark Hodges (4), Michael Mahlmeister (6). Ethan Rase, Cameron Justice (3), Dustin Bailey (5) and Chris Escamilla. W-Medinger (IP-2.0, K-3, R-1, ER-1, K-2, BB-0). Mahlmeister (IP-1.0, H-0, R-0, K-1, BB-0). Rowe (IP-2.0, H-4, R-2 ER-1, K-2, BB-0, HBP-1). Coleman (IP-1.0, K-0, R-0, K-3, BB-1). L-Rase (IP-2.0, H-8, R-9, ER-8, K-3, BB-0, HBP-3, WP-4). Justice (IP-2.0, H-2, R-2, ER-2, K-1, BB-3, WP-1). Bailey (IP-2.0, H-7, R-5, ER-1, K-1, BB-0, WP-2). Hitting-St.J: Kai Coleman 4-5, Landon Rowe 2-4, Elijah Rowe 3-5 2B 2-RBI, Blake Stuntebeck 3-4 RBI, Michael Mahlmeister 3-3 4-RBI, Drew Brown 1-2 RBI, Wesley Neal 1-5 2B RBI, Brady Medinger RBI; East: Cameron Justice 1-4, Ethan Rase 1-3, Landehn Pernell 2-3 RBI, Chris Escamilla 2-3, Kaiden Huston 1-3.