Harrison, Hornets down Panthers, 7-4

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — Connor Harrison gave an example of sneaky fast.

Email newsletter signup

Harrison showed his speed along with his breaking ball as he pitched the Coal Grove Hornets past the Chesapeake Panthers 7-4 Monday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

“He pitched well. He had a little more velocity than usually. He usually relies on his craft,” said Hornets’ coach Blair Demetroules.

Harrison allowed only 5 hits, 3 earned runs, struck out 9 and walked just one. He also hit 2 batters.

Chesapeake took a 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning.

J.D. Daniels singled, Ryan Adkins was hit by a pitch and Hayden Blankenship doubled home both runners.

Coal Grove came back with a run in the second when Nick Abrams drew a walk, stole second and Joey Scarberry doubled.

The Hornets (2-11, 1-7) went ahead for good with 2 runs in the third.

Wes Runyon singled, Brady Lewis was hit by a pitch, Owen Johnson singled and Connor Harrison doubled home 2 runs.

The lead went to 4-2 in the fourth when Scarberry reached on a dropped third strike, stole second and third and came home on a hit by Landon Davis.

Coal Grove put together a 3-run rally in the top of the fifth.

Johnson singled, stole second, and scored on a passed ball. A.J. Daniels was hit by a pitch, and stole second and went to third on a hit by pinch-hitter Dylan Goad. Scarberry then walked to load the bases, a passed ball scored a run and Davis singled in the final run.

The Panthers got a run back in the bottom of the fifth as Kaleb Stepp got a bunt single, stole second and scored on a throwing error.

Chesapeake got it final run in the sixth Stepp singled and scored on a throwing error.

Coal Grove had 10 hits as Johnson led the offense by going 3-4. Harrison was 1-4 with 2 RBI, Daniels 1-3, Goad 1-1, Scarberry 1-3 with a double and RBI, Runyon 1-2 and Davis 2-4 with 2 RBI.

Stepp was 2-3 for Chesapeake.

Coal Grove 012 130 0 = 7 10 3

Chesapeake 200 011 0 = 4 5 0

Connor Harrison and Joey Scarberry. Jonathon Brammer, Nick Wright (4) Kaleb Stepp (5) and Hayden Blankenship. W-Harrison (IP-7.0, H-5, R-4, ER-3, K-9, BB-1, HBP-2). L-Brammer (IP-3.0, H-4, R-3, ER-3, K-3, BB-1, HBP-1). Wright (IP-1.1, H-3, R-3, ER-3, K-3, BB-0, HBP-2). Stepp (IP-2.2, H-3, R-0, K-4, BB-1). Hitting-CG: Owen Johnson 3-4, Connor Harrison 1-4 2-RBI, A.J. Daniels 1-3, Dylan Goad 1-1, Joey Scarberry 1-3 2B RBI, Landon Davis 2-4 2-RBI, Wes Runyon 1-2. CHS: J.D. Daniels 1-4, Adkins 1-2, Kaleb Stepp 2-3, Hayden Blankenship 1-3 2B 2-RBI.