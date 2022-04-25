Jeff Kelley

Jeff Kelley, 71, of Franklin Furnace, died on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Malone) Kelley.

Funeral services will be noon Wednesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, by his nephew, Pastor Kenny Kelley. Burial will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–noon Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.