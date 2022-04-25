Lady Dragons get wins over Vinton Co., Federal Hocking

By Jim Walker

McARTHUR — The Fairland Lady Dragons got a 2-game sweep and they used big brooms.

And bats.

TheLady Dragons blanked the Vinton County Lady Vikings 8-0 in their first game on Saturday and then rolled to a 16-2 5-inning run rule win in the second game against the Federal Hocking Lady Lancers.

In the first game, Kaylee Salyer pitched a 3-hitter and struck out 16 to blank the Lady Vikings. She walked just one.

Salyer was backed by an 11-hit attack as Katie Pruitt went 2-4 with a run batted in, Ally Shepherd 2-4 with a double, triple and 2 RBI, Katy Bell 1-3 and an RBI, Madi Mckinley 2-4 with an RBI, Mika Jo Blake 2-4 and an RBI and Makena Black 2-3 with an RBI.

In the second game, Shepherd took to the hill and fashioned her own 3-hitter as she struck out 6, walked 4 and both runs were unearned.

Fairland had 9 hits to go with 7 walks and 2 hit batsmen.

Salyer and Katie Dehart were each 2-2 with 2 RBI, Katy Bell 1-2, Shepherd 1-3 with a double and 3 RBI, Celeste Prino 1-2, Mika Jo Blake 1-1 with 2 RBI, Ciarra Lyon 1-3 with an RBI and Katie Pruitt had 2 RBI.

First Game

Fairland 000 422 0 = 8 11 0

Vinton Co. 000 000 0 = 0 3 4

Kaylee Salyer and Mckenna Black. Kerrigan Ward, Jordyn Zinn (6) and Breanna Sexton. W-Salyer (IP-7.0, H-3, R-0, K-16, BB-1). L-Ward (IP-5.0, H-8, R-6, ER-4, K-7, BB-1, HBP-1). Hitting-FHS: Katie Pruitt 2-4 RBI, Ally Shepherd 2-4 2B 3B 2-RBI, Katy Bell 1-3 RBI, Madi Mckinley 2-4 RBI, Mika Jo Blake 2-4 RBI, Makena Black 2-3 RBI; VC: Kerrigan Ward 1-2, Rylee Ousley 1-3, Taylor Houdasheldt 1-3.

Second Game

Fed. Hocking 001 10 = 2 3 5

Fairland 4(10)2 0x = 16 9 2

G Roark, A Tate (2), A Wilkes (2) and M Baker, E Wilson (4). Ally Shepherd and Makena Black. W-Shepherd (IP-5.0, H-3, R-2, ER-0, K-6, BB-4). L-Roark (IP-1.0, H-2, R-4, ER-4, K-0, BB-4, WP-2, HBP-1). Tate (IP-0.1, H-4, R-10, ER-0, K-0, BB-3, HBP-1). Wilkes (IP-2.2, H-3, R-2, ER-2, K-3, BB-1). Hitting-FH: S Martin 1-1, M Walker 1-3, C Mayle 1-2; FHS: Kaylee Salyer 2-2 2-RBI, Katie Dehart 2-2 2-RBI, Katie Pruitt 2-RBI, Ally Shepherd 1-3 2B 3-RBI, Katy Bell 1-2, Celeste Prino 1-2, Mika Jo Blake 1-1 2-RBI, Ciarra Lyon 1-3 RBI.