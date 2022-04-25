Maude Jenkins

Maude “Marie” Jenkins, 92, of Ironton, died on Friday, April 22, 2022, at her residence.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Email newsletter signup

Friends and family may call Tuesday evening from 6–9 p.m. and Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net