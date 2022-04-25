Terry Snell Sr.

Terry Lynn Snell Sr., 65, of Chesapeake, died on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Dawn (Adkins) Snell.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Eugene Arnold officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.