Sammons, Wall trigger Dragons win over Pointers

PROCTORVILLE — Abbott and Costello. Martin and Lewis. Sonny and Cher. Those are some great duos.

Tyler Sammons and Ethan Wall may not have the stature of those legends, but they were earning some consideration after helping the Fairland Dragons beat the South Point Pointers 14-1 in a run rule Ohio Valley Conference win on Monday.

Sammons and Walls combined on a 3-hitter for the Dragons as they put up some impressive numbers.

Sammons started and went 3 innings to get the win. He gave up 2 hits, no runs, struck out 8 and did not walk a batter. Walls allowed one hit, an earned run with 3 strikeouts and one walk in 2 innings of work.

The Dragons were strong offensively as well as they collected 11 hits.

Niko Kiritsy swung a big bat as he went 2-3 with a triple and 3 runs batted in. Wall helped himself as he went 1-3 with 3 RBI.

Blaze Perry was 2-3 with 2 RBI, Brycen Hunt was 2-3, Tayler Sammons was 1-2 with an RBI, Cooper Cummings 1-3 with an RBI, Alex Morgan 1-1 and Alex Rogers 1-3 .

Blaine Henry was 1-1, Joey Labaldo 1-2 and Ethan Layne 1-2 with an RBI to pace the Pointers.

South Point 000 100 = 1 3 2

Fairland 521 4x = 14 11 1

Blaine Freeman, Levi Lawson (3) and Joey Labaldo. Tyler Sammons, Ethan Wall (4) and Cooper Cummings, Luke Brown (4). W-Sammons (IP-3.0, H-2, R-0, K-8, BB-0). Wall (IP-2.0, H-1, R-1, ER-0, K-3, BB-1). L-Freeman (IP-2.0, H-5, R-7, ER-7, K-1, BB-4, HBP-1, WP-3). Lawson (IP-2.0, H-5, R-5, ER-5, K-0, BB-2, HBP-3, WP-1). Hitting-SP: Joey Labaldo 1-2, Blaine Freeman 1-1, Ethan Layne 1-2 RBI; FHS: Brycen Hunt 2-3, Blaze Perry 2-3 2-RBI, Niko Kiritsy 2-3 3B 3-RBI, Alex Morgan 1-1, Cooper Cummings 1-3 RBI, Ethan Wall 1-3 3-RBI, Alex Rogers 1-3, Tyler Sammons 1-2 RBI.