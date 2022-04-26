AAA7 seeks volunteer falls management coaches program

Do you know someone who has fallen or who is afraid of falling?

Would you like to help people manage their concerns about falls and increase their physical activity?

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is looking for community coaches to assist with facilitating its falls management program entitled Matter of Balance.

Volunteer coaches will continue to support the classes in their individual communities after they complete training through the AAA7. An upcoming coaches training will be held in Pike County for those interested in serving as a volunteer coach in their community.

Matter of Balance emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls. Participants in the class learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks at home, and exercise to increase strength.

Coaches for Matter of Balance help participants become more confident about managing falls and help participants identify ways to reduce falls. In addition, coaches lead exercises to help participants increase their strength and balance.

Coaches should have good communication and interpersonal skills; exhibit enthusiasm, dependability and a willingness to lead small groups of older adults; and have the ability to lead low to moderate level exercise.

Once trained, coaches can schedule their classes for twice a week for four weeks or once a week for eight weeks. Classes are two hours long each.

The upcoming volunteer coaches training will take place 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 at the Community Action Transit System (CATS), 508 Howard Street, in Waverly. Attendees will be provided with assistance in organizing classes and materials for support.

Anyone interested in A Matter of Balance, either as a participant or volunteer workshop leader, should contact the local Area Agency on Aging District 7 at 1-800-582-7277 and ask for Carla Cox (extension 284). Pre-registration by May 11 is required.

Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay.

The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options.

Available 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday, the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711).

Individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained resource specialist who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs.

The agency also offers an in-home assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org.

The agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/ AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.

Nina R. Keller is the executive director of the Area Agency on Aging District 7.