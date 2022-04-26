Blue Angels top Ironton in OVC game

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — Maybe the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers have a hangover.

Email newsletter signup

After a thrilling win over the West Virginia Class 3A state champions Cabell Midland on Saturday, the Lady Fighting Tigers have now lost 2 straight with the 12-2 run rule loss to the Gallipolis Blue Angels on Monday.

Ironton is now 11-4 overall and fell to 7-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference with both losses coming at the hands of Gallipolis.

Ace Keegan Moore only pitched 2 innings as she gave up 6 hits, 5 runs — 3 earned — with 2 strikeouts with no walks.

Ironton managed just 2 hits with Graycie Brammer going 1-3 with a double and RBI and Bella Sorbilli 1-2 with an RBI.

The Lady Fighting Tigers travel to first-place Portsmouth on Wednesday.

Ironton 000 02 = 2 2 1

Gallipolis 023 16 = 12 10 2

Keegan Moore, Bella Sorbilli (3), Braylin Wallace (5) and Graycie Brammer. Bella Barnette and Madrid Meadows. W-Barnette (IP-5.0, H-2, R-2, ER-2, K-7, BB-4). L-Moore (IP-2.0, H-6, R-5, ER-3, K-2, BB-0, HBP-1). Sorbilli (IP-2.1, H-2, R-4, R-4, ER-4, K-3, BB-4, HBP-2, WP-1). Wallace (IP-0.0, H-2, R-3, ER-3, K-0, BB-2). Hitting-Ironton: Graycie Brammer 1-3 2B RBI, Bella Sorbilli 1-2 RBI; GAHS: Jenna Harrison 1-3 2B, Taylor Mathie 2-3 RBI, Maddi Meadows 3-4 4-RBI, Emma Hammons 2-3 3-RBI, Bree Cemini 2-2 2-RBI.