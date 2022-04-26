Evelyn Sites

Evelyn Sites

Evelyn “Billie” Marie Sites, 78, of Ironton, died on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial will follow in Hanging Rock Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

