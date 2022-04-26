High School Baseball & Softball Standings
Published 11:01 pm Tuesday, April 26, 2022
High School Standings
BASEBALL
Ohio Valley Conference
Team OVC ALL
W L W L
Portsmouth 7 0 11 1
Gallipolis 6 1 8 4
Rock Hill 4 2 7 4
Fairland 4 2 6 5
Ironton 5 3 6 6
Chesapeake 0 5 1 6
South Point 0 6 1 8
Coal Grove 0 7 1 11
Southern Ohio Conference 1
Team SOC ALL
W L W L
Sym. Valley 9 0 11 1
Notre Dame 7 2 8 6
St. Joseph 7 2 11 2
Ports Clay 7 4 7 5
Western 1 6 1 7
Sciotoville 1 7 1 12
New Boston 0 3 0 3
Green 2 8 2 12
Southern Ohio Conference 2
Team SOC ALL
W L W L
Lucas. Valley 9 0 9 0
Wheelersburg 8 1 9 4
Minford 7 3 8 5
Waverly 6 5 9 5
Oak Hill 4 6 8 7
Northwest 4 6 4 7
Ports. West 3 7 6 7
S. Webster 3 7 6 8
Eastern 1 10 2 12
High School Standings
SOFTBALL
Ohio Valley Conference
Team OVC ALL
W L W L
Portsmouth 7 0 13 2
Ironton 7 1 11 3
Gallipolis 6 3 8 6
Rock Hill 4 3 7 4
Fairland 3 4 8 9
South Point 1 5 3 8
Coal Grove 1 6 3 10
Chesapeake 0 7 2 9
Southern Ohio Conference 1
Team SOC ALL
W L W L
Notre Dame 9 0 11 1
Ports. Clay 7 1 10 7
Sym. Valley 7 2 9 5
Green 3 5 3 8
New Boston 2 6 4 12
Western 0 6 1 9
Sciotoville 0 11 0 87
Southern Ohio Conference 2
Team SOC ALL
W L W L
Wheelersburg 7 0 11 1
Port. West 8 1 16 1
Lucas. Valley 6 3 6 5
S. Webster 6 4 9 6
Northwest 5 5 8 9
Waverly 3 6 5 8
Eastern 3 7 5 10
Oak Hill 2 8 3 9
Minford 2 8 2 10
•-Through Sunday’s Games