Lady Fighting Tigers can’t hold off Fairfield

There was no last inning comeback this time.

After an emotional 6-5 seventh-inning comeback win over defending West Virginia Class 3-A state champion Cabell Midland in the first game on Saturday, the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers couldn’t work their magic a second time.

The Leesburg Fairfield Lady Lions came up with the rally as they scored all their runs in the last inning for a 5-3 win.

Ironton struck first when Keegan Moore slammed a 2-out solo home run to centerfield in the bottom of the first inning.

The scored remained 1-0 until Ironton pushed across 2 more runs in the sixth inning.

Moore led off with a base hit and courtesy runners Natalie Carter went to second on a wild pitch. Bella Sorbilli then singled to drive in the run.

Sorbilli moved up when Aubrey Ferguson grounded out and later scored on a 2-out singled by Braylin Wallace.

But everything seemed to go south in the top of the seventh inning.

Caitlyn Quickie and Emmi Vance started the inning with back-to-back infield hits. Sydney Sanders then doubled to right as Quickie scored. Carly Sanders then singled home both Vance and Sanders to tie the game.

Faith Miller was safe on an error and Hannah Hamilton sacrificed the runners up. Keegan more struck out the next but Halle Hamilton hit a soft fly ball single to center as both runners scored.

Ironton went down in order in the bottom of the inning.

Wallace pitched well in defeat. In 6-plus innings of work, she allowed 6 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 8 strikeouts, no walks and wild pitch.

Ironton had 7 hits with Moore going 2-3 with the solo home run. Sorbilli was 2-2 and an RBI while Wallace, Kylie Miller and Jada Rogers all went 1-3. Wallace also had an RBI.

Quickie got the win for Fairfield as she gave up 7 hits, 3 earned runs, stuck out 11, waked one, hit a batter and had a wild pitch.

Fairfield 000 000 5 = 5 7 9

Ironton 100 002 0 = 3 7 1

Caitlyn Quickie and Faith Miller. Braylon Wallace, Keegan Moore (7) and Graycie Brammer. W-Quickie (IP-7.0, H-7, R-3, ER-3, K-11, BB-1, HBP-1, WP-1). L-Wallace (IP-6.0, H-6, R-4, ER-3, K-8, BB-0, WP-1). Moore (IP-1.0, H-1, R-1, ER-0, K-1, BB-0). Hitting-LF: Halle Hamilton 1-4 2B 2-RBI, Caitlyn Quickie 1-3, Emmi Vance 1-3, Sydney Sanders 1-3 2B RBI, Carly Sanders 1-1 2-RBI, Faith Miller 1-3, Hannah Hamilton 1-3; Ironton: Keegan Moore 2-3 HR RBI, Bella Sorbilli 2-2 RBI, Braylin Wallace 1-3 RBI, Kylie Miller 1-3, Jada Rogers 1-3.