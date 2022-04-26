Lady Hornets put on hitting shoes in win

By Jim Walker

COAL GROVE — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets tossed their cleats into the dugout and put on their hittin’ shoes.

The Lady Hornets banged out 15 hits en route to a 14-4 run rule win over the South Point Lady Pointers on Tuesday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Rylee Harmon led the hit parade as she went 3-for-4 with 3 doubles and 3 runs batted in while Kaleigh Murphy also went 3-4 with a double.

Ah, but there were more hitters.

Jordyn Dale was 2-4, Katie Deeds 2-3 with an RBI, Jaden McComas 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI, Abbie Deeds 2-4 with an RBI and Ellie Delawder 1-4 with an RBI.

Abbie Deeds got the pitching win as she worked 5 innings, gave up just 4 hits, 4 unearned runs while striking out 4 and walking one.

South Point’s offense had Allie Stidham going 1-3, Makayla Chinn and Aleeia Kleinman 1-2 and Mikayla Bolden 1-1.

Harmon doubled home a run in the first inning as Coal Grove took a 4-0 lead.

Coal Grove got a run in the third on an RBI single by Katie Deeds.

After scoring 3 runs in the fourth to lead 8-4, the Lady Hornets put the game away with 6 runs in the fifth inning to create the run rule win.

Harmon, McComas, Black and Delawder each drove in a run with a hit..

South Point 013 00 = 4 4 6

Coal Grove 401 36 = 14 15 3

Sadie Perkins, Maddy Evans (5) and Aleeia Kleinman. Abbie Deeds and Katie Deeds. W-A. Deeds (IP-5.0, H-4, R-4, ER-0, K-4, BB-1). L-S. Perkins (IP-4.0, H-12, R-8, ER-5, K-1, BB-1). Evans (IP-0.1, H-3, R-6, ER-2, K-1, B-3). Hitting-SP: Allie Stidham 1-3, Makayla Chinn 1-2, Aleeia Kleinman 1-2, Mikayla Bolden 1-1; CG: Kaleigh Murphy 3-4 2B, Jordyn Dale 2-4, Rylee Harmon 3-4 3-2B 3-RBI, Katie Deeds 2-3 RBI, Jaden McComas 2-3 2B 2-RBI, Abbie Deeds 2-4 RBI, Ellie Delawder 1-4 RBI.