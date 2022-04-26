Madge Roach

Nov. 3, 1923–April 25, 2022

Madge Louise Roach, 99, of Ironton, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at her residence.

The Boyd County, Kentucky native was born Nov. 3, 1923, the daughter of the late Frank Turner and Mary Carr Turner.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Roach, Jr, who passed away Feb 18, 2004.

Mrs. Roach was a 1942 graduate of Ironton High School and a former office manager for Dr. Wolery’s office, where she retired in 1993 after 20 years of service.

She was also a member of the 13th Street Baptist Church in Ashland, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth “Bud” Turner and Ralph Turner; and three sisters, Verna “Bunn” Sloan, Doris Kennedy and Opal Turner.

She is survived by three daughters, Connie Pemberton, of Ironton, Mary Beth Blankenship, of Kitts Hill, and Susan Hall, of Grand Rapids, Michigan; a son: Jon Roach, of Ironton; and 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with Pastor James Byrd officiating. Burial will follow.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.