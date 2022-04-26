Mahlmeister one-hits New Boston

By Jim Walker

It was the senior show.

Michael Mahlmeister threw a one-hitter and went 3-3 with 3 runs batted in while fellow senior Blake Stuntebeck was 3-4 with a pair of triples and 3 RBI to lead the St. Josep Flyers to a 16-0 run rule win over the New Boston Tigers on Monday in a Southern Ohio Conference game.

Mahlmeister struck out 9 and walked just one to get the win. He threw just 51 pithes with 39 going for strikes.

The Flyers had 12 hits with Kai Coleman going 1-2 with 2 RBI, Brady “Q” Medinger 1-4 and an RBI, Mark Hodges 1-3 with a double and RBI, Drew Brown 1-2 with a double an RBI, and Landon Rowe was 2-3 with a double and RBI.

St. Joseph took a 3-0 lead in the first when Coleman walked, Elijah Rowe was hit by a pitch and Stuntebeck tripled them home and then scored on Hodges’ ground out.

A run scored in the second when Landon Rowe singled, s tole second, took third on a balk and came home on a sacrifice fly by Coleman.

Five more runs scored in the third inning to make it 9-0.

Elijah Rowe walked, moved up on a error and scored on a hit by Mahlmeister.

An outfield error sent Mahlmeister to second and Brown doubled him home. Wesley Neal was hit by a pitch and Brown scored on an error by the pitcher. Landon Rowe then doubled home Neal and scored on Coleman’s base hit.

The Flyers put the game away with a 7-run fourth inning.

Elijah Rowe was hit by a pitch and Stuntebeck tripled him home. Mahlmeister singled for a run and went to third on a double by Hodges. And outfield error allowed Mahlmeister to score and Hodges went to third.

Brown walked and Darryn Harvey grounded out as a run scored. Landon Rowe was safe on an error. Rowe scored on a wild pitch and Medinger single in a run. Elijah Rowe was hit by a pitch and Stuntebeck singled to load the bases. Mahlmeister hit a soft single to score Medinger and cap the rally.

New Boston 000 00 = 0 1 5

St. Joseph 315 7x = 16 12 0

Josiah Bower and Myles Beasley. Michael Mahlmeister and Blake Stuntebeck. W-Mahlmeister (IP-5.0, H-1, R-0, K-9, BB-1). L-Bower (IP-4.0, H-12, R-16, ER-13, K-2, BB-4, HBP-4, WP-3, Balk-1). Hitting-NB: Myles Beasley 1-2; StJ: Kai Coleman 1-2 2-RBI, Brady Medinger 1-4 RBI, Blake Stuntebeck 3-4 2-3B 3-RBI, Michael Mahlmeister 3-3 3-RBI, Mark Hodges 1-3 2B RBI, Drew Brown 1-2 2B RBI, Landon Rowe 2-3 2B RBI.