Michael Payne

Michael Irvin Payne, 69, of South Point, died on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Ross Payne.

Funeral service will 11 a.m. Thursday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Paul McNurlin officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.