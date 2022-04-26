Redwomen, Melvin blank Lady Dragons

By Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — Whenever the Rock Hill Redwomen want to ring the victory bell, all they have to do is ring their Isabelle.

Isabelle Melvin, that is.

Melvin pitched a 5-hitter as the Redwomen blanked the Fairland Lady Dragons 3-0 Tuesday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Melvin struck out 7 and walked just one as she went the distance.

Ally Shepherd finished well in defeat. She went 7 innings, gave up 6 hits, struck out 6, walked 2 and 2 of the 3 runs were earned.

Rock Hill got what proved to be the only run it needed in the top of the first inning.

With one out, Charlee Long reached on an error, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Nevaeh Hackworth’s sacrifice fly.

The Redwomen added another run in the second inning with another one-out rally.

Shaylin Matney drew a walk and went to third on Melvin’s double. Emily Lewis then hit Rock Hill’s second sacrifice fly and it was 2-0.

The Redwomen added an insurance run in the sixth.

Abby Morrison led off the inning with a base hit and went to second when Tabbi Miller reach on an error. Matney followed with a base hit to load the bases and Melvin grounded into a double play as Morrison scored.

Fairland’s closest scoring threat came in the first when Katie Pruitt and Shepherd singled with 2 outs but the next batter struck out to end the inning.

Melvin went 2-3 with a double. Shaylin Matney was 1-2, Aleigha Matney 1-4, Morrison 1-2 and Miller 1-3.

Shepherd was 2-3 for Fairland while Katy Bell was 1-2 with a double and Pruitt 1-3.

Rock Hill 110 001 0 = 3 6 0

Fairland 000 000 0 = 0 5 3

Isabelle Melvin and Shaylin Matney. Ally Shepherd and Makena Black. W-Melvin (IP-7.0, H-5, R-0, K-7, BB-1). L-Shepherd (IP-7.0, H-6, R-3, ER-2, K-6, BB-2). Hitting-RH: Aleigha Matney 1-4, Abby Morrison 1-2, Tabbi Miller 1-3, Shaylin Matney 1-2, Isabell Melvin 2-3 2B; FHS: Katie Dehart 1-3, Katie Pruitt 1-3, Ally Shepherd 2-3, Katy Bell 1-2 2B.