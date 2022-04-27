Billy Dickerson

March 3, 1937–April 23, 2022

Billy Ray Dickerson, 85, of South Point, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at home.

He was born March 3, 1937, in Lawrence County, a son of the late Walter Sr. and Hazel Abbott Dickerson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Juanita Dickerson; siblings, Walter, George, Riley and Alvin Dickerson; first wife, Rita Elaine Dickerson; and a son, Rick Justice.

Billy is survived by his wife, Hazel Yvonne Dickerson; sisters, Betty Dennison and Romona (Bob) Bowles; grandchildren, Malina Justice, of Kitts Hill, and Ricky (Kayla) Justice, of Willow Wood; great-grandchildren, Logan Justice, Gavin Pennisten, Autumn Justice, Brynleigh Justice and Tinsley Justice; daughter-in-law, Luanne Justice, of Willow Wood.

He graduated from South Point High School is 1955 and was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran.

He worked as a crane operator at the Nickel Plant, Huntington, West Virginia, from 1965 to 1995.

No services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.