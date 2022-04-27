County back in red for COVID-19

23 new cases reported from April 15-21

Lawrence County is back in the red for “High” transmission levels of COVID-19 according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control’s latest rankings. Debbie Fisher, nurse and public information officer for the Lawrence County Health Department, said the ranking was changed last week.

“We were listed as “Substantial” the week before,” Fisher said. The county saw a slight rise in cases for the week of April 15-21, reporting 23 new cases, compared to 19 per week for the prior two weeks.

Email newsletter signup

Fisher said there were two hospitalizations reported from April 15-21, compared to none reported from April 8-14 and one from April 1-7. There were no deaths reported from April 15-21, Fisher said. “And we haven’t had a death reported since March,” she said, pointing out there three deaths from the virus that month.

Lawrence County is ranked 15th of Ohio’s 88 counties for new cases of the virus. “That’s a lot better than the four weeks in a row when we were number one,” Fisher said. She said the community level for the virus is still rated low for the most recent week.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 43.9 percent of the population in Lawrence County is fully vaccinated. Using the CDC’s numbers, 52.3 percent is fully vaccinated. The difference in the numbers is due to those who may have been vaccinated out of state. Those providers are not required to report their numbers to the state health department, but they are reported to the CDC by a resident’s zip code.

The county health department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics, providing initial doses and booster shots. Vaccines are also available at most pharmacies. For more information, call 740-532-3962.

Vaccine clinics for this week

Today

1-3 p.m., South Point Board of Education, 302 High St., South Point

Thursday

4-6 p.m., Lawrence County Health Department, 2122 S. Eighth St., Ironton

Friday

9 a.m.-noon, Lawrence County Health Department, 2122 S. Eighth St., Ironton

The following vaccines will be offered:

• Pediatric Pfizer for 5-11-year-olds

• Pfizer for 12 years of age and older

• Moderna for 18 years of age and older

• Johnson & Johnson for 18 years of age and older

Booster doses are available for those 12 years of age and older who are eligible.

Those coming for a second dose or a booster dose, are asked to bring their vaccine card to the clinic with them. Those seeking a vaccine are also asked to bring a copy of their insurance card for the administration fee. No one will be charged out-of-pocket, and no one will be denied a vaccine if uninsured.