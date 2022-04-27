EDITORIAL: Results can now be seen

Until last week, the underpass at North Fifth and Elm streets was home to some unsightly and offensive graffiti.

Now, thanks to the efforts of a group of students from Ironton High School, it has been transformed and those driving through will now see several colorful murals.

The students, led by teacher Caitlin Knore, gave up some of their spring break to go to the site and paint for two days, brightening what had been an eyesore.

The project was paid for through funds raised during the Ironton River Run, organized by local nonprofit Third and Center last year.

The new murals are the direct results of that event and the nonprofit’s work.

It is one of several projects the group has done, such as putting artistic bike racks downtown, retouching the flood wall murals and art for the crosswalks on Center Street.

Residents should be appreciative of the students and the organization for making this possible and we hope this year’s River Run will lead to more art and beautification city wide.