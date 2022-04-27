Impounded vehicle auction set for Saturday

The Ironton Police Department will hold an impounded vehicle auction on Saturday at the city impound lot, located at North Third and Hecla streets.

Gates for the event open at 10 a.m. and the auction will begin at 11 a.m.

There will be 11 vehicles up for auction and the high bidder will be responsible for the removal of the vehicle on the day of the auction.

Unless otherwise stated, all vehicles will have a salvage title.

Only cash will be taken and no credit/debit cards will be accepted.

Vehicles to be auctioned are a 2004 Chevrolet Impala, a 1993 Toyota Camry, a 2006 Honda Accord, a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu, a 2009 Pontiac G6, a 2003 Ford Escape, a 1997 Mazda 2300, a 1998 Dodge Durango, a 2009 Nissan Murano, a 2002 Pontiac Sunfire and a 2005 Buick La Crosse.

All vehicles have keys, except the Sunfire and LaCrosse.