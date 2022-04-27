John Compliment

March 1, 1933–April 25, 2022

John James “Meat” Compliment, 89, of Coal Grove, passed away on April 25, 2022, at Harbor HealthCare of Ironton.

Meat was born on March 1, 1933, to Lawrence and Mary (Schmeisser) Compliment.

After Meat graduated from Saint Joseph High School in 1951, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served in the Korean War.

Upon returning home, he was employed by Armco Steel from which he retired in 1993.

In his free time, he repaired lawnmowers and other lawn equipment. Each summer, he raised a large garden that he generously shared with family and friends.

Meat was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he sang in the men’s choir for 65 years. He was also the caretaker of Calvary Cemetery for 51 years retiring at the age of 88.

Meat is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Laber Compliment. They were wed on Aug. 20, 1966.

Meat has five children, Tony (Jennifer) Compliment, Linda (Ron) McGraw, Rita (Joe) Isaac, Andy (Rachel) Compliment and Debbie (Jesse) Roberts.

He has 10 grandchildren, Luke (Brooke) McGraw, Jake Isaac, Zac McGraw, Emily Compliment (currently serving in the United States Army), Ben Compliment, Jenna Compliment, Brigham Compliment, Stephanie Moses, Joshua Roberts and Matthew Roberts; two great-grandchildren Haiven McGraw and Jameson McGraw arriving in August; and two sisters Rosie Swarts and Bobbi Shelton-Deeds.

Meat is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Paul Compliment, Lawrence “Hoot” Compliment, Mary “Sis” Smith, Evelyn Bellomy, Joe Compliment, Veronica “Tiny” Runyan and Alice Johnson.

O’Keefe-Baker funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 6–9 p.m.

Rite of Christian burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday at 11 a.m. with graveside services at Calvary Cemetery.

Meat was a proud participant in all sports at St. Joseph High School. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the St. Joseph Athletics Association.