Property transfers

• Mark A. Anderson and Shanna Anderson to Alicia Evans and Michael Evans, Ironton, $162,000

• BWC Properties Inc to Michael Shane Fields and Jeri Lynn Fields, Ironton, $61,200

• Douglas Baise and Larry Baise to Brittany Kay Ferguson and Robert Edward Scarberry Jr., Chesapeake, $30,000

• Joana O. Eichenlaub to Elijah Ulery and Samantha Lynn Ulery, Ironton, $162,000

• SkyOx LLC to Jason M. Helsel, Ironton, $140,000

• Diana Lewis AKA Diana J. Lewis to Donald D. Starcher II, Proctorville, $181,000

Melissa Kellogg to Michael Dennis Scott and Tammy Scott, 1st Ward, $5,000

• Barbara Kipp, Elvin T. Adkins and Cheryl Adkins to Interstate Exchange LLC, South Point, $175,000

• Charles M. Petro and Brenda Petro to Interstate Exchange LLC, South Point, $175,000

• Robert K. Black and Brittany A. Black to Interstate Exchange LLC, South Point, $300,000

• Betty Wickers to Carl and Arlene Large, Elizabeth, $15,000

• Field of Dreams Properties LLC to Amy Eddy and Larry Eddy, South Point, $207,500

• Michael T. Kingery and Jordan T. Kingery FKA Carlisle to Roger L. McCarty III and Jordan McCarty, Ironton, $159,999

• Harry J. Childers and Rhonda R. Childers to Russell Lee Adams and Francine Adams, Proctorville, $145,000

• Michael D. Galloway and Kimberly L. Galloway to Brandon Picklesimer and Madison N. Picklesimer, Crown City, $125,000

• Patrick Scott Blankenship and Amy Blankenship to Seth L. Crager and Julia Midkiff, Corwn City, $122,500

• Sarah F. Myer to Robert G. Webb, Ironton, $67,000

• Rickey Jiles to Scott D. Evans, South Webster, $20,000

• Donald and Nicolette Stapleton to Paul Schwartz, Ironton, $3,500

• Mary D. Goodenham ET AL to Watis Edge Jr., Fayette, $175,000

• Miki Gillespie and Jason Gillespie to Curtis Wiley and Lisa Wiley, Chesapeake, $165,000

• Ernest Earl to Kyle M. Cox and Mary Emily Cox, Union, $41,075

• Tyler S. Burriss and Karena Burriss to Lawrence Patrick Sullivan, Chesapeake, $79,900

• Carl E. White Jr., Trustee of Carl E. White Sr. Revocable Trust to David N. Bailey and Pamela L. Bailey AKA Pamela Bailey, Proctorville, $513,500

