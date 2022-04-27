Property transfers
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 27, 2022
• Mark A. Anderson and Shanna Anderson to Alicia Evans and Michael Evans, Ironton, $162,000
• BWC Properties Inc to Michael Shane Fields and Jeri Lynn Fields, Ironton, $61,200
• Douglas Baise and Larry Baise to Brittany Kay Ferguson and Robert Edward Scarberry Jr., Chesapeake, $30,000
• Joana O. Eichenlaub to Elijah Ulery and Samantha Lynn Ulery, Ironton, $162,000
• SkyOx LLC to Jason M. Helsel, Ironton, $140,000
• Diana Lewis AKA Diana J. Lewis to Donald D. Starcher II, Proctorville, $181,000
Melissa Kellogg to Michael Dennis Scott and Tammy Scott, 1st Ward, $5,000
• Barbara Kipp, Elvin T. Adkins and Cheryl Adkins to Interstate Exchange LLC, South Point, $175,000
• Charles M. Petro and Brenda Petro to Interstate Exchange LLC, South Point, $175,000
• Robert K. Black and Brittany A. Black to Interstate Exchange LLC, South Point, $300,000
• Betty Wickers to Carl and Arlene Large, Elizabeth, $15,000
• Field of Dreams Properties LLC to Amy Eddy and Larry Eddy, South Point, $207,500
• Michael T. Kingery and Jordan T. Kingery FKA Carlisle to Roger L. McCarty III and Jordan McCarty, Ironton, $159,999
• Harry J. Childers and Rhonda R. Childers to Russell Lee Adams and Francine Adams, Proctorville, $145,000
• Michael D. Galloway and Kimberly L. Galloway to Brandon Picklesimer and Madison N. Picklesimer, Crown City, $125,000
• Patrick Scott Blankenship and Amy Blankenship to Seth L. Crager and Julia Midkiff, Corwn City, $122,500
• Sarah F. Myer to Robert G. Webb, Ironton, $67,000
• Rickey Jiles to Scott D. Evans, South Webster, $20,000
• Donald and Nicolette Stapleton to Paul Schwartz, Ironton, $3,500
• Mary D. Goodenham ET AL to Watis Edge Jr., Fayette, $175,000
• Miki Gillespie and Jason Gillespie to Curtis Wiley and Lisa Wiley, Chesapeake, $165,000
• Ernest Earl to Kyle M. Cox and Mary Emily Cox, Union, $41,075
• Tyler S. Burriss and Karena Burriss to Lawrence Patrick Sullivan, Chesapeake, $79,900
• Carl E. White Jr., Trustee of Carl E. White Sr. Revocable Trust to David N. Bailey and Pamela L. Bailey AKA Pamela Bailey, Proctorville, $513,500