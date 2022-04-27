Redwomen blank Blue Angels, 2-0

By JIM WALKER

GALLIPOLIS — The Rock Hill Redwomen offense didn’t produce many runs, but it was plenty for pitcher Isabelle Melvin.

Melvin pitched a 6-hitter and Rock Hill blanked the Gallipolis Blue Angels 2-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

Melvin struck out 5, walked 4 and had a wild pitch as she scattered 6 hits.

Charlee Long was 2-4 with a double and run batted in to lead the Rock Hill offense. Aleigha Matney was 1-2, Shaylin Matney 1-3 and Emma Stevens 1-3 for the Redwomen.

Rock Hill (9-5, 6-4) scored both its runs in the second inning.

Aleigha Matney singled and scored on a one-out double by Charlee Long who went to third on the throw home. Nevaeh Hackworth followed with a sacrifice fly to deep centerfield.

Gallipolis (9-7, 7-4) was paced by Maddi Meadows who was 2-3 and Emma Hammons who went 1-3 with a double. Addy Burke was 1-1 while Jenna Harrison and Grace Truance each went 1-4.

Blue Angels’ pitchers Taylor Mathie and Bella Barnette combined for 7 strikeouts and 3 walks.

Rock Hill 002 000 0 = 2 5 1

Gallipolis 000 000 0 = 0 6 1

Isabelle Melvin and Shaylin Matney. Taylor Mathie, Bella Barnette (4) and Maddi Meadows. W-Melvin (IP-7.0, H-6, R-0, K-5, B-4, WP-1). L-Mathie (IP-3.0, H-5, R-2, ER-2, K-1, BB-1). Barnette (IP-40, H-0, R-0 K-6, B-2). Hitting-RH: Aleigha Matney 1-2, Charlee Long 2-4 2B RBI, Nevaeh Hackworth RBI, Shaylin Matney 1-3, Emmi Stevens 1-3; GAHS: Jenna Harrison 1-4, Grace Truance 1-4, Maddi Meadows 2-3, Emma Hammons 1-3 2B, Addy Burke 1-1.