Shirley Yates

Shirley Ann (Parsons) Yates, 91, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, formerly of Ironton, died on April 23, 2022, at Trinity Station Retirement Community, Flatwoods, Kentucky.

A graveside service will be noon Thursday at Woodland Cemetery, section 16B, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with pastor Bob Bradley officiating.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Community Hospice of Ashland, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101 or National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 452, New York, NY 10163

Online condolences may be made to the Yates family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.