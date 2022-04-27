Too many errors sink Lady Fighting Tigers

By JIM WALKER

The old TV show said 8 Is Enough. In the case of the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers, 8 was way too much.

Ironton was guilty of 8 errors that led to 4 unearned runs to go along with a wild pitch and passed ball in a 12-5 loss to the Portsmouth Lady Trojans in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

Portsmouth (15-2, 9-0) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Emily Cheatham was thrown out trying to bunt to start the inning but Olivia Ramey doubled and Olivia Dickerson had a 2-out RBI single.

But Ironton (11-5, 7-3) answered with 3 runs in the bottom of the inning when Emily Weber reach on an error, Keegan Moore single and Bella Sorbilli unloaded a home run over the fence in right field.

Portsmouth came right back in the second with another run.

With one out, Ayonna Carr was hit by pitch, Kyndal Kearns reached on an error and Cheatham doubled to score Carr.

The Lady Fighting Tigers got that run back in the third inning when Moore belted a 3-0 pitch over the fence in centerfield and it was 4-2.

Portsmouth took the lead with the aid of 2 Ironton errors in the fifth.

Ramey was safe on an error, Madison Perry singled her to third and when Ironton committed an error as Perry broke for second base it allowed Ramey to score.

Katie Born singled to drive in Perry, Fayth Phillips singled and then Sydney Johnson had an RBI single for a 5-4 lead.

Each team got a run in the sixth.

Cheatham walked, Ramey hit into a fielder’s choice but an error on the play allowed Ramey to reach third base and schedule scored on Perry’s ground out as the Lady Trojans led 6-4.

Sorbilli got the run back for Ironton with a one-out home run in the bottom of the inning, her second round tripper of the game and fifth of the season.

Portsmouth rallied for 5 runs in the seventh as Ironton was guilty of yet another error along with a passed ball and wild pitch.

Phillips singled and Johnson was safe when her fly ball was dropped. Madison Ankrom singled to drive in the run. Johnson scored on a passed ball and Ankrom came home on a wild pitch.

Kearns and Cheatham walked and Ramey tripled the runners home. Perry grounded out to drive in Ramey.

Wallace was the tough-luck loser. She went 4.1 innings going up 5 runs but only 3 earns. She fanned 3, walked on and hit one.

Sorbilli was 2-3 with the 2 home runs and 4 RBI and Moore 2-3 with her sixth home run of the season and an RBI. Wallace was 1-3 for the other Ironton hit.

Portsmouth had 11 hits with Ramey 2-5, a double, a triple and 2 RBI. Cheatham was 2-3 with a double and RBI, Dickerson 1-3 and and RBI and Perry 1-5 with 2 RBI.

Phillips got the win as she gave up 5 hits, 4 earned runs, struck out 2 and did not walk a batter.

Portsmouth 110 031 6 = 12 11 1

Ironton 301 001 0 = 5 5 8

Faith Phillips and Katie Born. Braylin Wallace and Gracie Brammer. W-Phillips (IP-7.0, H-5, R-5, ER-4, K-2, BB-0). L-Wallace (IP-4.1, H-6, R-5, ER-3, K-3, BB-1, HBP-1). Sorbilli (IP-2.2, H-5, R-7, ER-5, K-2, BB-3, WP-1). Hitting-PHS: Emily Cheatham 2-3 2B RBI, Olivia Ramey 2-5, 2B 3B 2-RBI, Madison Perry 1-5 2-RBI, Oivia Dickerson 1-3 RBI, Katie Born 1-4 RBI, Fayth Phillips 2-5, Sydney Johnson 1-4 RBI, Madison Ankrom 1-1 RBI; Ironton: Keegan Moore 2-3 HR RBI, Bella Sorbilli 2-3 2-HR 4-RBI, Braylin Wallace 1-3.