Angela Vollman

Angela Jayne Frazier Vollman, 59, died on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Angie graduated from Ironton High School in 1981. She attended Marshall University, was a member of DZ sorority and graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing.

Angie worked labor and delivery in Florida after marrying Douglas Vollman and having children, Margo and Jay.

Sadly missed by her husband; children; mother, Beth Frazier; uncle Paul Jones many relatives and friends; and special friend, Kathy Phillips Robson.

There will be no services.

Those wishing condolences may contribute to their favorite charities.