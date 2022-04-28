Eddy Awards winners announced

Awards ceremony set for May 12

The Ironton Child Welfare Club has announced the winners of the 2022 Eddy Awards. The Eddy Test is given to the top 25 percent of the sixth grade students from Ironton Middle School and St. Lawrence Catholic School. According to the club, 27 students qualified to take the test this year, which was administered on March 17 at Ironton Middle School.

It is the club’s longest continuous project, established 61 years ago to identify students who attain superior academic achievement in the sixth grade.

Email newsletter signup

The 2022 honorees from their respective schools are as follows:

• Ironton Middle School: Lilly Cremeans, daughter of Melissa Spriegel; Levi Deer, son of Katie and Derique Bacon; Ryan Frazee, son of Sean and Melissa Frazee and Sue Rice; Liam Hatfield, son of Jim and Keely Hatfield; Siera Johnson, daughter of Christina and Erik Johnson; Payton Paris, son of Katherine and Preston Paris; Briar Boothe, daughter of Michelle Boothe; X. Beckett Townsend, son of Ryan and Beth Townsend

• St. Lawrence School: Peyton Ford, son of Dr. Jason and Kelly Ford; Sophia Rowe, daughter of Jimmy and Jenny Rowe.

The award recipients, along with their parents, will be recognized and honored in a ceremony hosted by the Ironton Child Welfare Club at Ironton Middle School on May 12.