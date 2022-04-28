Errors give Gallipolis 2-1 win over Ironton in 13 innings

By JIM WALKER

GALLIPOLIS — It took 13 innings and 2 days to settle this game.

The Ironton Fighting Tigers and Gallipolis Blue Devils were tied 1-1 after nine innings when the game was suspended due to darkness.

The game resumed on Thursday and the Blue Devils got an unearned run to get a 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference win.

Gallipolis used a pair of Ironton errors to mount the winning 2-out rally in the bottom of the seventh.

After the first 2 batters struck out, Maddux Camden reached on an error and went to second on the play. Cole Hines was safe on another error to put runners at first and third.

Hines went to second base on defensive indifference. Beau Johnson then lined a 2-1 pitch to right field for a base hit.

Ironton (6-7, 5-4) threatened in the top of the 13th with 2 outs.

Jon Wylie singled, Trevor Kleinman was hit by a pitch. But a force out at third base ended the inning.

Neither team could score until the seventh when they each got a run with the help of the other team.

In the top of the seventh, Hunter Freeman drew a walk, Connor Kleinman’s sacrifice bunt was misplayed for an error leaving 2 runners on. Wylie walked on 4 pitches to load the bases.

Zane Loveday struck out the next 2 batters and it looked like he was going to wiggle out the jam.

But Nate Bias was hit by a 2-2 pitch to force in Freeman with the game’s first run.

Gallipolis got a couple of breaks to tie the game in the bottom of the inning.

After a strike out, Mason Smith beat out an infield hit and went to second on a wild pitch. Brayden Burris went in as a pinch-runner and Matt Liberati stepped to the plate as a pinch-hitter.

A balk sent Burris to third and he scored on a wild pitch to tie the game and force extra innings.

Wylie was the victim of the Ironton errors as he was saddled with the loss. He worked 3.2 innings allowing 3 hits, one unearned run, 6 strikeouts and no walks.

Starter Trevor Kleinman went 7 innings giving up 3 hits and one earned run with 13 strikeouts, no walks and one hit batsman. Chaydan Kerns worked 2 innings and stuck out 2 and did not give up a hit or a walk.

Ironton had 5 hits with Wylie going 3-5. Aldridge was 2-6.

Camden went 6 innings for the win in relief of Zane Loveday who pitched the first 7 innings, gave up 2 hits, no earned runs, and had 12 strikeouts, 6 walks and a hit batsman.

Smith was 2-4 while Camden, Hines and Johnson were all 1-for-6.

Ironton 000 000 100 000 0 = 1 5 4

Gallipolis 000 000 100 000 1 = 2 5 4

Trevor Kleinman, Chaydan Kerns (8), Jon Wylie (10) and Hunter Freeman, Ian Ginger (5), Hunter Freeman (10). Zane Loveday, Maddux Camden (8) and Cole Hines. L-Wylie (IP-3.2, H-2, R-1, ER-0, K-6, BB-0, HBP-1, WP-1). T. Kleinman (IP-7.0, H-3, R-1, ER-1, K-13, BB-0, HBP-1, WP-1). Kerns (IP-2.0, H-0, R-0, K-2, BB-0). W-Camden (IP-6.0, H-3, R-0, ER-0, K-5, BB-3, HBP-1). Loveday (IP-7.0, H-2, R-1, ER-0, K-12, BB-6, HBP-1, WP-1). Hitting-Ironton: Jon Wylie 2-4, Peyton Aldridge 2-6; GAHS: Maddux Camden 1-5, Cole Hines 1-5, Mason Smith 2-4.