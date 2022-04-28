Floyd Kidd

Floyd Edward Kidd, 90, of Ironton, died on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton.

He is survived by his wife Mary (Frazer) Kidd.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Ronnie Blagg officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, with military gravesite rites provided by VFW Post 8850.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Kidd family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.