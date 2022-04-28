Hornets down Pointers 5-4 in 10 innings

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — Comedian Ron White has a joke poking fun at his lack of drive by reflecting on what his grandfather once said, “There’s a lot of quit in that boy.”

Email newsletter signup

Obviously, the Coal Grove Hornets were NOT the source of that joke.

Down 4-0 after 5 innings, the Hornets rallied to beat the South Point Pointers 5-4 in a 10 inning Ohio Valley Conference game.

“There is no quit in these boys and I’m proud of their ability to battle,” said Hornets’ coach Blair Demetroules.

The Hornets used the long ball to get back in the game.

A.J. Daniels belted a solo home run in the sixth to cut the deficit to 4-1 and Connor Harrison drilled a 3-run blast in the 7th inning to tie the game and send it into extra innings.

In the top of the 10th, Landon Davis singled home Daniels from third base with what proved to be the winning run.

“Our defense made some special plays as we escaped a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth with no outs to give us another shot to put a run on the board,” said Demetroules.

The Pointers got a run in the second when Gage Chapman walked, stole second and third and scored on a throwing error.

South Point got 3 runs in the fifth with the aid of 2 errors and a walk.

Davis started for the Hornets and went 4.1 innings and had 6 strikeouts. Owen Johnson went the final 5.1 scoreless innings and struck out 4.

“Owen Johnson had a gutsy performance in relief for us,” said Demetroules. “He pounded the strike zone and came out with his first varsity win.”

Coal Grove 000 001 300 1 = 5 8 5

South Point 010 030 000 0 = 4 5 0

Landon Davis, Owen Johnson (5) and Joey Scarberry. Brayden Hanshaw, Xathan Haney (8) and Gage Chapman. W-Johnson (-5.1, K-4). Davis (IP-4.2, K-6). L-Haney (IP-3.0, K-3). Hanshaw (IP-7.0, K-11).