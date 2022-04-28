James Waller

James “Jim” Waller, 93, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Tom Leach officiating.

Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, 198 Private Road 589, South Point.

Visitation will be Sunday, noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Ashland Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101

To make online condolences to the Waller family please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com