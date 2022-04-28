Lady Hornets bats go crazy in win over SP

By Jim Walker

SOUTH POINT — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets game performance on Wednesday was big hit.

OK, it was more than a big hit. It was a lot of hits.

The Lady Hornets unloaded offensively with 18 hits in a 15-1 Ohio Valley Conference win over the South Point Lady Pointers.

Kaleigh Murphy was the biggest hit of the day as she went 4-for-6 with a double and 3 runs batted in. She also got the pitching win as she held the Lady Pointers to just 3 hits, struck out 10 and walked only one.

Joining Murphy in the hit column were Jaden McComas who was 3-4 with a pair of doubles, Jordyn Dale who went 3-5 with 2 RBI, Abbie Deeds 3-3 with an RBI, Rylee Black 2-5, Elli Delawder 1-4, Katie Deeds 1-5 with a triple and 2 RBI and Kassidy Travis was 1-5 with an RBI.

Coal Grove went up 2-0 in the top of the second as an error aided the scoring.

South Point got a run in the bottom of the inning but the Lady Hornets scored 2 in the fourth, 5 in the fifth and one in the sixth to lead 10-1.

Travis, Dale and Katie and Abbie Deeds all drove in runs as Coal Grove scored 5 runs in the seventh inning to set the final score.

Allie Stidham was 2-3 and Jaidyn Malone 1-3 for the Lady Pointers.

Coal Grove 020 251 5 = 15 18 2

South Point 010 000 0 = 1 3 4

Kaleigh Murphy and Katie Deeds. Sadie Perkins and Aleeia Kleinman. W-Murphy (IP-7.0, H-3, R-1, ER-0, K-10, BB-1). L-S. Perkins (IP-7.0, R-5, ER-6, K-3, BB-3, HBP-2, WP-1). Hitting-CG: Kaleigh Murphy 4-6 2B 3-RBI, Jordyn Dale 3-5 2-RBI, Jaden McComas 3-4 2-2B, Katie Deeds 1-5 3B 2-RBI, Rylee Black 2-5, Abbie Deeds 3-3 RBI, Ellie Delawder 1-4, Kassidy Travis 1-5 RBI; SP: Allie Stidham 2-3, Jaidyn Malone 1-3.